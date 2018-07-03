WCSD arrests two in meth bust

Clint Raymer

A local couple has been arrested on drug-related charges after illegal drugs were found inside their home.

Clint Dexter Raymer, 43, and 34-year-old Chasidy Leigh King were both charged with possession of schedule II methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Raymer was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

