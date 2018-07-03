Finance, Ways & Means approves FY 2018-19 budget

The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee concluded several weeks of meetings on Monday, when they unanimously approved the final reading of the budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

Commissioners voted to set the property tax rate at $1.9727 per $100 of assessed value for FY 2018-2019.

According to Commissioner James Westbrook, although the new tax rate is lower, it will produce approximately the same amount of money as in FY 2017-18, due to an overall increase in local property values.

