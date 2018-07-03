Dresden City Board discusses zoning issues

One of the items on Monday night’s agenda at the Dresden Board meeting concerned the zoning of property on American Drive.

Another topic of interest was the brick crosswalks placed around the Weakley County court square are in need of repair and board members discussed how best to maintain a decorative appearance while making them more durable.

The board approved a $20,000 project that includes paving Bills Road, as well as correcting ADA and grade angle deficiencies.

(See compete story in the July 4th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)