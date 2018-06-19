Two arrested on multiple drug-related charges

Two men are facing multiple drug charges after Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at a Martin residence on Thursday, June 14.

As a result of the raid, Keith Samuel Norris, Jr., of Martin was charged with: possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Bertram Ledale Price, 24, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested on the same charges, with the exception of tampering.

