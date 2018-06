Weakley County Register of Deeds, Donna Winstead Snyder recently announced her retirement.

Weakley County Register of Deeds, Donna Winstead Snyder, who began serving in the Register of Deeds Office as a deputy clerk in 1974, has announced her retirement and will not seek re-election in 2018.

Mrs. Snyder was elected as the Register of Deeds in 2002.

(See compete story in the June 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)