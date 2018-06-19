Martin Board approves first reading of FY 2018-19 budget; regulates micro-breweries

By David Fisher

News Writer

The Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first reading of an ordinance adopting an annual budget and establishing a property tax rate for fiscal year 2018-2019, during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting.

The ordinance levies a property tax of $1.4044 per $100 of assessed value on all real and personal property. This is down $0.0972 from the current property tax rate of $1.5016.

Board members approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the Official Zoning Ordinance of Martin to allow micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries in B-2 (Intermediate Business) and P-B (Planned Business) Districts. The ordinance restricts micro-breweries, micro-distilleries, and micro-wineries from residential areas and the historic downtown area.

(See compete story in the June 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)