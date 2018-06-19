Greenfield Yellowjackets Tennis Team Recognized for Outstanding Year
Members of the Greenfield High School Yellowjackets Tennis Team were recognized by the Greenfield City Board, during the regular monthly meeting. Those honored were (from left to right]: Maura Shelton, Liz Smith, Sam Stone, Kassidy Harris, and Amy Mitchell.
Posted in News
Related Posts
WK&T hosts information booth in Dresden
Martin Recognized by Tennessee Municipal League
Logging Truck Overturns; Only Minor Injuries
June 12, 2018 | No Comments »
City of Sharon Sells Theatre at Monthly Board Meeting
June 12, 2018 | No Comments »