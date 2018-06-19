Dresden’s FY 2018-2019 budget includes lower tax rate, increases in water and sewer rates
By David Fisher
News Writer
On Tuesday, June 12, the Dresden Board approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2018-2019, which includes a lower property tax rate, but an increase for water and sewer service.
Following a public hearing, to provide an opportunity for input from local citizens, the board voted unanimously to approve the second and final reading of the FY 2018-2019 budget.
According to Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, Dresden’s certified tax rate will drop from $1.50 to $1.3837 per $100 of assessed value.
The water base rate will climb from $10 to $12.50, for an increase of $2.50.
The base rate for sewer service will increase from $15 to $18.75, for an increase of $3.75. The rate per 1,000 gallons over 2,000 gallons will increase $0.25.
The sanitation rates will remain unchanged.
(See compete story in the June 20th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)