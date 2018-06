Four youngsters required medical care after being involved in a four-wheeler accident Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:46 p.m., the Weakley County 911 Office was notified that four juveniles had been injured, after their 2001 Polarius Ranger overturned at a farm, located at 13550 Latham Hwy 190, Palmersville.

(See compete story in the June 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)