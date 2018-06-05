Unemployment down in all 95 counties during April   

According to Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips, county unemployment rates decreased in all 95 counties across Tennessee in April and all counties are at or below 5.0 percent.

April 2018 marks one year since Tennessee’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.0 percent for the first time in recent history. In May 2017 the rate dipped to 3.8 percent and has remained under that mark ever since. The state recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in September of last year. That figure is just 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the latest rate.

The national unemployment rate for April dropped to 3.9 percent from March’s rate of 4.1 percent, which represents a decline of 0.2 percentage points. This is down 0.5 percentage points from April 2017.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.8 percent in March to 3.3 percent in April, for a decrease of 0.5 percent. The jobless rate has declined 0.4 percent over the past year. Out of a total countywide labor force of 16,030 workers, 15,510 were employed and 530 were unemployed. Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was 0.1 percent lower than the state average of 3.4 percent, and 0.6 percent lower than the national rate of 3.9 percent.

