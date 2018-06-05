Two suspects sought on meth-related charges

Ereo D. Scates

Laporsha Spinks

Local law enforcement officials are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a drugs sales operation.

Warrants have been drawn for the arrest of 28-year-old Ereo D. Scates and 25-year-old Laporsha Spinks, charging the pair with possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s investigators warn that Scates should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department at 364-5454.

