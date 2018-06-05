Thunderstorms cause power outages and block roads

A thunderstorm left much of Weakley County in the dark early Friday morning.

According to Weakley County Municipal Electric System Engineer Andrea Harrington, shortly after midnight, lightning hit the electric company’s sub-station on Hwy 45, located south of Martin.

“It pretty much took out the whole west side of the county and affected approximately 9,800 customers,” she said. “But, we were able to get out there and make sure nothing was broken, and everything was clear, so we could get everything back on.”