Public Safety Committee reviews ambulance service contract proposals

Representatives from three of the four ambulance service companies that submitted proposals vying for the contract to provide emergency medical services to Weakley County citizens addressed members of the Public Safety Committee, during a meeting held Monday morning.

Each speaker discussed their company’s proposal and answered questions fielded by committee members, as well as county officials and other local citizens.

 

(See compete story in the June 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

