Martin’s hospital among three acquired by West Tennessee Healthcare

On June 1, West Tennessee Healthcare purchased three West Tennessee hospitals from Tennova Healthcare, which the healthcare provider considers to be an essential step in addressing health issues affecting the region by becoming a more integrated consumer-focused health system.

Volunteer Martin, a 100-bed facility, is now West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.

Dyersburg Regional, with 225-beds, is now West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

Regional Jackson, which has a 150-bed capacity, is now West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.

(See compete story in the June 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)