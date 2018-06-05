Locals Selected To Participate In Annual Billy Shrivner Memorial All-Star Game

Four Weakley County high school softball players were selected to participate in the 2018 Billy Schrivner High School All-Star Game held at the Jackson Sportsplex on Thursday, May

31. Hope Radford, Makayla Little, and Molly Mai Borneman represented Greenfield High School,while Grace Laws represented Dresden High School. The game featured top high school

softball players from West Tennessee. These players were split into two teams coached by Jackson State Community College and Bethel University. Billy Schrivner, who passed away

in 2014, was a well-known basketball and football official for more than three decades, staying involved with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association for 60 years. Schrivner

helped found the Jackson Madison County Sports Hall of Fame and later became one of its inductees.