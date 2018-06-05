Dresden Board approves gas line construction plan

Members of the Dresden Board approved the construction of a high-pressure natural gas line through the City of Dresden, during a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 29.

Construction will soon be getting underway now that an amended proposal by West Tennessee Public Utility District has met objections raised by Dresden Board members during their May 15 meeting.

According to WTPUD General Manager Bret Dilahunty, the gas line will eventually supply over 200 chicken houses north of Dresden to Dukedom for Tyson Foods of Union City.

He explained the project got underway several months ago, when the company decided to expand its operations.

Under the latest proposal, the gas line will run along West Main Street from Broad Street and parts of Pikeview Street.

(See compete story in the June 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)