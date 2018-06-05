Obituaries

David Peeler

David Peeler, age 55 of Paris, died Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Love Farm, his family farm, in Puryear.

He currently worked at the Durable Medical Equipment office of Henry County Medical Center and formerly had worked as an IV certified EMT for the Henry County Medical Center EMS for more than 20 years. He loved hunting, fishing, going to the ocean and spending time with family. He was a member of the Birds Creek Baptist Church.

He was born October 14, 1962, to the late Donald Horton Peeler and Betty Love Upchurch Peeler who survives of Dresden. He was married February 6, 1997, to Donna Kay Elkins Peeler of Paris.

Along with his mother and wife, he is also survived by four children: Clifford Neil (Marie) Peeler of Arlington, Chelsea Nicole Peeler of Birmingham, AL, Bridgette Dawn (Dereck) Greenhill of Paris, and Joshua (Kayla) Carter of Springville; three sisters: Elizabeth O’Connor of Dresden, Donna Jo Grubb of Lexington, KY, Amy Love Peeler of Dresden; one brother: Frank (Michelle) Peeler of Nashville; seven grandchildren: Jeremy Booth, Ethan Seifert, Camren Carter, Harley Kaelin, Keegan Carter, Caden Peeler and Grayson Peeler; mother- in-law Ruby Elkins of Paris; sister-in-law, Rita (Doug) Dotson of Benton, KY, brothers-in-law, Steve (Vicki) Elkins of Jackson, and Ray Elkins of Paris.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Jack Peeler.

Funeral services are Wednesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at the Tennessee Valley Community Church and Chris Peevyhouse will be officiating. Arrangements were handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap St, Paris. Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy Lee, Frank Peeler, Doug Dotson, Jeremy Booth, Steve Elkins, Dereck Greenhill, Cliff Peeler, Austin Grubb, Ray Elkins and Jeff Tucker. Members of the Henry County Medical Center EMS will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Paris.

Memorials may be made to: Birds Creek Baptist Church c/o Pat Anderson, 1507 Lone Oak Rd., Paris, TN 38242.

Mary Franklin

Mary Frances Franklin, age 83 of Greenfield, died May 28 at her residence. Funeral services were held June 1 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and Mark Abbott officiated. Burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Bradford.

Mrs. Franklin was born September 29, 1934 to Earnest Flippo and Marcelia Payne, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Franklin.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Franklin of Greenfield and Billy Franklin of Sharon; and two daughters, Denise Townsend of Atwood and Carol (Jeannie) Franklin of Greenfield.

Sylvia Ann Lamb

Sylvia Ann Lamb, age 75 of Greenfield, died May 27 at her residence. Funeral services were held May 29 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and burial followed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Gibson County.

Mrs. Lamb was born September 25, 1942 to Oliver Long and Ola Mae Singleton. She is survived by her husband, Lenard Lamb.

Paul David Maupin

Paul David Maupin, age 74 of Gleason, died May 23 at his residence. Memorial services were held June 2 at the Gleason Community Center.

Mr. Maupin was born September 11, 1943 to Paul Edward Maupin and Zadia Vandiver, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Billy Buntin and one sister, Betty Wiseman.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Maupin; two sons, David Maupin of Gleason and Adam (Melinda) Maupin of Paris; two daughters, Tonia Moore of Palmersville and Cindy Nagel of Martin; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Mary Guill

Mary Elizabeth Davis Guill, age 89 of Dresden, died May 23 in Hoover, Alabama. Graveside funeral services were held June 2 at Sunset Cemetery and burial followed.

Mary Davis Guill was born November 18, 1928 to the late Vollie O’Neal Davis and Arline Moore Davis in Dresden. She was a school teacher and a member of St. Andrews Anglican Parish.

Survivors include her son, James Moore Guill of Nashville; her daughter, Sally Hart Snoddy of Hoover, AL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dennis Lee Phillips

Dennis Lee Philllips, age 67 of Palmersville, died June 1 at his residence. Services were held June 3 at Bowlin Funeral Home.

Dennis Phillips was born on July 9, 1950 in Union City to the late James Russell Phillips and Betty Jane Stovall, he was a member of Palmersville Baptist Church and retired from Goodyear Tire and the Tennessee National Guard.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife Wanda Fay Mullins Phillips; his sons, David (Lora) Phillips, James (Kristin) Phillips; his sister, Karen (Ken) Brogan; his brother, Jeff Phillips and two grandchildren.

Joseph Elzie Stoker II

Joseph Elzie Stoker II, age 80 of Dresden, died June 1 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Graveside funeral services were held Monday, June 4 at Good Springs Cemetery near Latham and burial followed the service.

Mr. Stoker was born on April 10, 1938 to the late Joseph Elzie and Ivy Mae Vaughn Stoker in Dukedom. He is survived by his nephew Coyce Jones.

Sherry Harris

Sherry Lovelace Harris, age 68 of Martin, died June 3 at Diversicare Healthcare in Martin.

Funeral services will be June 6 at 1 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, with Rev. Keith Sumner officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Dresden.

Mrs. Harris was a member of Bible Union Baptist Church; she formerly worked at Volunteer General Hospital in Housekeeping.

Survivors include her son, Art (Tracy) Giffen, Martin; three grandchildren and her brother, Leonard Lovelace, Hallan, PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Lovelace, and her parents, R.T. Lovelace and Agnes Louise Garner, and her step father, Tom Garner.

Margaret Mosley

Margaret Mosley, age 73 of Greenfield, died June 3 at her residence. Funeral services will be held June 9 at 2 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be held June 9 from 12 p.m. until time of service.

Ms. Mosley was born April 29, 1945 to Coronal Edmonston and Annie Bell Hall in Greenfield, both deceased. She is survived by her brother, Joe Edmonston of Greenfield; two sisters, Sharon McMullin and Annie Knotts of Greenfield.