Weekend storms cause local power outages

By David Fisher

News Writer

A weekend thunderstorm caused local power outages and left thousands of Weakley Countians in the dark for several hours.

According to Weakley County Municipal Electric System officials, Saturday night’s thunderstorm knocked out three sub-stations, causing problems with power lines between Martin, Sharon, Greenfield and Bradford.

Downed trees in the Sharon area caused local loss of electrical power. A tree also reportedly fell across power lines between Sharon and Bradford.

