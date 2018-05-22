WCSD makes arrests in multiple drug busts

Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators Eric Smith (left), Randall McGowan (center) and Marty Plunk (right) display illegal drugs, weapons and cash confiscated during two separate drug busts. The raids resulted in the arrest of four individuals on assorted charges.

Members of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department netted several suspects in two recent drug busts that resulted in the recovery of assorted drugs, weapons and cash, as well as the confiscation of a motor vehicle.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Randall McGowan, all of the recovered illegal narcotics will be sent to either the T.B.I. crime lab or the D.E.A. crime lab for analysis.

(See compete story in the May 23rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)