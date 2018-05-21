Obituaries

May Dell Brewer

May Dell Brewer, age 80 of Sharon, died May 15 at her residence. Funeral services were May 18 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and John Gardner officiated. Burial followed in Tansil Cemetery in Sharon.

Mrs. Brewer was born June 30, 1937 to Ellis Rawdon and Ollie Parker, both deceased. She is survived by her husband, Bitsy Brewer; one son, Charlie Moore Brewer; two daughters, Nelda Jean Rachels and Crystal Lynn McGill; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Tyrone McDonald

Tyrone McDonald, age 44 of Dresden, died on May 13 at his residence. Funeral services were held May 19 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in Sunrise Cemetery.

Mr. McDonald was born March 15, 1974 to Jim McDonald and Evangeline Flora McDonald in Union City. Besides his parents he is also survived by his brother, Jimmie “Hub” (Marylin) McDonald of Martin; one sister, Selena Danielle McDonald (Mike) Ellison; and his son, Bradley Henry of Sharon.

He was a member of Fuller Street Baptist Church of Dresden, he was employed at Akin & Porter of Greenfield.

Charles Martin Humphres

Charles Martin “Marty” Humphres, age 47 of Dresden, died May 17 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A memorial service was held May 21 at Bowlin Funeral Home.

Mr. Humphres was born January 15, 1971 to the late Charles Edward Humphres and Trudy Joy Hagen Sexton of Waukegan, IL. Besides his mother he is also survived by his wife, Cheryl Humphres of Dresden; his sons, Justin (Janessa) Humphres of Paducah, Kentucky, Charles Allen (Tess) Humphres of Greenfield, Derrick James Humphres of Martin, Joshua Lynn and Aaron Michael White, both of New York; one brother, Michael Eugene (Kim) Humpres of Pensacola, Florida; and six grandchildren.

Jimmy R. Hammonds

Jimmy T. Hammonds, age 70 of Dresden, died May 19 at Weakley County Nursing Home. Graveside services were May 21 at Sunset Cemetery and Nathan Horton officiated.

Mr. Hammond was born July 14, 1947 to Cecil Hammonds and Francis Ellis, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hammonds.

Survivors include his three sons, James (Mitzi) Hammonds of Paris, Michael (Kim) Hammonds and David (Anna) Hammonds, both of Dresden; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.