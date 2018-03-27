Weakley County leaders discuss opioid litigation
The problem of opioid addiction in Weakley and other Tennessee counties was addressed during Friday morning’s meeting of the Financial Management Committee.
To help remedy the problem, the committee explored different options, including litigation.
Weakley County leaders are considering entering into a class action lawsuit along with other counties to receive a settlement for pharmaceutical companies promoting over medication of patients.
(See compete story in the March 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)