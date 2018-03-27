MARTIN MAN INDICTED ON VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

Matthew Allen Griffin

The August 2017 accident on Hwy 79 southwest of Henry near the intersection of Old State HWY 76, claimed the life of a McKenzie woman.

Thirty-four year old Matthew Allen Griffin of Martin was arrested Tuesday and charged with vehicular homicide as the result of a traffic accident that killed a McKenzie woman near Henry, Tennessee, in August 2017.

A Henry County grand jury returned a sealed indictment on Griffin earlier this month. He was arrested Tuesday by Henry County Sheriff’s Cpl. David Andrews at the Henry County jail.

The indictment charges Griffin with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count each of DUI, violation of the due care law, and reckless driving. He appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000.

