Financial Management seeks to recoup overpayment of funds to former employee

A former school employee, who continued to be paid a salary after he was no longer working for the Weakley County School Department, was a major topic of discussion by members of the Financial Management Committee when they met Friday morning.

According to Finance Director John Liggett, in February of 2017, two Finance Department employees discovered they had been paying a former County employee for several months after he left employment. However, they failed to report it, as they should have. When the problem came to light on April 28, 2017, Liggett made the decision to terminate those employees. Liggett then filed a report with the State Comptroller’s Office informing them of the situation.

Mayor Jake Bynum stated an audit of Weakley County’s financial records for year ending June 30, 2017, listed a finding regarding the former school employee that received compensation after he was no longer employed by the county.

An investigation is underway to determine if criminal charges should be filed against the defendant.

