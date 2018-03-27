Economic Development Board seeks to fill executive director’s position

Members of the Weakley County Economic Development Board Executive Director Recruitment Committee met Monday, March 26, immediately following the regular board meeting.

The Recruitment Committee, which was appointed by Board Chairman Larry Alexander during the regular meeting, consists of: Committee Chairman Jerry Brigance, County Mayor Jake Bynum, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, and Alex Bynum.

Additionally, Committee Chairman Jerry Brigance appointed Mayor Jeff Washburn to serve as committee secretary.

The purpose of the committee is to recruit and review applicants, and then, make a recommendation to the full board.

Ronnie Price, who is the current Executive Director of the Weakley County Economic Development Board, is retiring on June 30. However, Price has agreed to stay on until a replacement is found.

