DES student wins 1st place at State ‘Elks Hoop Shoot’; claims 4th place at Regional contest

Dresden Elementary student Jacie West’s basketball skills earned her top honors in local, district and state competition, as well as a fourth place trophy at the regional Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest. Her trophies are (l to r): 1st place in State, 1st place locally, 1st place in district, and 4th place in region.

Dresden Elementary School second-grader Jacie West’s basketball skills recently earned her top honors at the Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest in the girls’ age 8-9 category.

(See compete story in the March 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)