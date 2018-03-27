DES student wins 1st place at State ‘Elks Hoop Shoot’; claims 4th place at Regional contest
Dresden Elementary student Jacie West’s basketball skills earned her top honors in local, district and state competition, as well as a fourth place trophy at the regional Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest. Her trophies are (l to r): 1st place in State, 1st place locally, 1st place in district, and 4th place in region.
Dresden Elementary School second-grader Jacie West’s basketball skills recently earned her top honors at the Elks National Hoop Shoot Contest in the girls’ age 8-9 category.
(See compete story in the March 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)