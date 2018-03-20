Greenfield City Recorder announces retirement during board meeting

One of the top items on the agenda at the Greenfield’s City Board meeting on Tuesday, March 13, was the announcement that City Recorder Randy Potts is retiring.

Potts announced that he will be retiring after 30 years as city recorder.

A resolution to approve the contract award for the 2016 CDBG water system improvement, to replace and fix old pipes, was passed 7-0.

(See compete story in the March 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)