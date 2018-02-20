Westview Girls Win District Championship

Westview’s Lady Chargers defeated Dyersburg Saturday night, 46-36, to claim the District 14-AA championship. The Lady Chargers finished their district schedule with a 10-0 record and are currently 26-2 with their only losses this season occurring at the Nike Tournament of Champions at Campo Verde, Gilbert, AZ. during the Christmas break.

The Lady Chargers will begin Regional action Thursday night at 6 p.m. against the fourth place team in District 13-AA.

(See compete story in Feb. 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)