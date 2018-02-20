CITY OF GLEASON will be accepting SEALED BIDS, until February 22, 2018

3 p.m., on the following:

• 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, Vin# 2FAHP71W06X140284

• 1998 Ford F-250 4WD, Vin #1FTEF26H6IPB56288

• 1997 Ford F-150 Vin# 1FTDF1766VNC62986

• 385 International/Case Tractor Serial # 17322906

• 1973 Ford F-700 Vin#F70EV032857

• 6 Ft Woods Rd 7200 Finishing Mower Serial #771919

• 6 Ft Rhino Bushhog

• 2004 Dodge Durango Vin# 1D4HD58D75F51

*The City reserves the right to refuse any and all bids*

Please contact Gleason City Hall for more information

731-648-5547