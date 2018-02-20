NOTICE TO CREDITOR

24005

Estate of

JIMMIE ELAINE MAYNARD

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2018, LETTERS TESTAMENTARY in respect of the estate JIMMIE ELAINE MAYNARD, who died DECEMBER 22, 2017 were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court for Weakley County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident,having claims matured or nonmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the clerk of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (a.) Four months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty days before the date that is four months from the date of the first publication; or

(b.) Sixty days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty days prior to the date that is four months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (a.)

(2) Twelve months from the decendent’s date of death.

This 6TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2018.

(Signed) CHERYL WILSON

CO-EXECUTOR

(Signed) CINDY BOWLIN

CO-EXECUTOR

Estate of JIMMIE ELAINE MAYNARD

By: ROY B. HERRON

ATTORNEY

Regina VanCleave, Clerk & Master