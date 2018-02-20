NON-DISCRIMINATION POLICY COMPLIANCE WITH TITLE VI CIVIL RIGHTS ACT

VanAyer Healthcare & Rehab in Martin, Tennessee, in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, is non-discriminatory in its admission policy with regard to race, color or national origin. Medical records, services and physical facilities provided by the nursing home are available to patients without distinction or discrimination as to race, color or natural origin. All persons and organizations having occasion either to refer patient’s for admission or to recommend to VanAyer Healthcare & Rehab are advised to do so without regard to patient’s race, color or national origin. Physician privileges are grants on a non-discriminatory basis.

VanAyer Healthcare & Rehab is also in compliance with Section 504, which provides for non-discrimination of handicapped persons. The physical facility is accessible to handicapped patients, visitors and all representatives of the public. Treatment is provided for all patients at the intermediate level of care regardless of the type of handicap. Special provisions have been made for the hard-of-hearing and the blind.

VanAyer Healthcare & Rehab welcomes inquiries from qualifed handicapped persons seeking employment.

EOE/ADA