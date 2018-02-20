Greenfield’s Joshua Floyd drives to the hoop around a South Fulton defender. (Photo courtesy of Christi Wallace)

GLEASON (February 19) — The Union City Tornadoes earned the District 13A Boys Basketball Championship Monday night with a 40-37 win over the Bradford Red Devils.

The Greenfield Yellowjackets finished the tournament fourth with a 55-48 loss to the South Fulton Red Devils.

Following the game, district awards were presented, including the All-Academic, All-Defensive, All-District and All-Tournament

teams.

All four teams advance to the Region 7A Tournament with play-in games Friday night at 7 p.m. Greenfield will travel to face the District 14A champion.

(See compete story in Feb. 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)