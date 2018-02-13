Police capture driver involved in high-speed chase

Travis L. Streeter

Local law enforcement officers’ search for the driver of a vehicle that eluded capture during a high-speed car chase through Weakley County has ended.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan, the incident that sparked the chase began on Wednesday, February 7, when a Greenfield Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white 2008 Infiniti driven by 27-year-old Travis Lee Streeter of Greenfield.

Streeter faces charges of evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and several counts of aggravated assault.

Streeter is being held without bond and is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Wednesday, February 14.

