Highway safety dominates discussion at Gleason City Board meeting

Bro. Gene Price expressed his concerns and discusses possible solutions to the problem of the excessive number of automobile crashes at the intersection of Hwy 22 and Hwy 190, during Thursday’s Gleason City Board meeting.

Safety issues involving accidents at a busy Gleason intersection dominated discussion at Thursday night’s Gleason City Board meeting.

Board members and local citizens voiced their concerns about the four-way stop at the intersection of the Hwy 22 four-lane and Hwy 190 (East Union Street).

Bro. Gene Price, pastor of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church stated poor visibility appears to be the cause of many of the accidents.

Price said, after talking to current and former state officials familiar with highway projects and highway safety, including the former head of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) under Gov. Phil Bredesen, Jerry Nicely, he is convinced there are two possible solutions to reduce the excessive number of automobile accidents occurring at the busy intersection. The City of Gleason could either request that TDOT install a traffic light, or to have speed bumps installed on Hwy 22 near the four-way stop.

