Candidates file petitions to run in upcoming Weakley County Elections

The qualifying deadline for local offices in Weakley County primary elections is 12 noon, Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Candidates have until 12 noon on Thursday, February 22, 2018 to withdraw from the Weakley County Primary.

Weakley County’s Primary Election is Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The names of Democratic and Republican candidates that have announced for Weakley County offices will appear on the May 1 ballot, unless they decide to withdraw from the primary before the deadline, which is 12 noon on Thursday, February 22.

Local citizens have until Monday, April 2, 2018 to register to vote in primary elections.

The early voting period is Wednesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The names of Independent candidates will not appear on the May 1 primary ballot. Instead, they will skip the primary election process. The qualifying deadline for Independent candidates is Thursday, April 5, 2018; and the withdrawal deadline is Thursday, April 12, 2018. The names of qualifying candidates will be placed on the August 2, 2018 ballot in the Weakley County General Election.

