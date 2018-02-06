School Board discusses new teacher/parent/student website
A new computer system is now operational that provides educators, parents and students access to useful information regarding activities and student progress at all Weakley County schools.
During Thursday’s Weakley County School Board meeting, members heard an update from Technology Supervisor Mark Maddox, who discussed some of the new technology now being utilized in Weakley County Schools.
(See compete story in Feb. 7th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)