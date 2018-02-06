Martin Police investigate AT&T store burglary

The Martin Police Department is investigating a burglary and vandalism at a local mobile phone retailer that may tie in with similar break-ins in neighboring cities in west Tennessee and Kentucky.

 

According to a Martin Police report, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Wednesday, January 31, Sgt. Marty McClure received a call in reference to an alarm sounding at the AT&T Store, located at 128 Commons Drive.

 

Anyone with information concerning these cases is asked to contact their local police department.

 

(See compete story in Feb. 7th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

