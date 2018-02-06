Martin awarded CDBG funding to improve local infrastructure
The City of Martin was one of 66 communities across Tennessee to receive Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) totaling nearly $25.5 million.
These funds are being awarded to assist with infrastructure improvements, including upgrades and extensions to water and sewer systems. The money may also be used for façade improvements in downtown commercial districts in Main Street and Tennessee Downtown communities.
(See compete story in Feb. 7th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)