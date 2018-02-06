Dresden Board claims breach of contract by Republic Services

Republic Services representatives Chad Brown (seated), and Katie Council (standing), answer questions from Dresden City Board members concerning complaints of poor garbage pickup service voiced by local citizens. Because of lack of garbage service for an entire week, for which the city was billed, the Board voted to have the city attorney research the matter to determine if this qualifies as a breach of contract.

Representatives from Republic Services were on the hot-seat, during Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting, as Mayor Jeff Washburn and aldermen voiced complaints concerning the garbage disposal company’s alleged poor service.

Mayor Jeff Washburn stated he and other members of the board received numerous complaints from local citizens during recent weeks, especially after the snow storms that came through the region.

“If we didn’t get garbage picked up for a whole week, we shouldn’t be billed for it,” Alderwoman Klutts said.

Klutts asked City Attorney Beau Pemberton, “Is this a breach of contract?”

“It’s definitely something we need to take a look at,” Pemberton replied.

Klutts made a motion to have the city attorney research the issue to determine if the lack of garbage service was a breach of contract. Dilday seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

