Weakley County man killed in ATV accident

A tragic accident on Woodard Road between Ore Springs and Como, involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), has claimed the life of a rural Weakley County man.

According to a news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 71-year-old Robert F. Weddle of 661 Woodard Road died after the Polaris Ranger he was driving in a field turned over on top of him.

(See compete story in Jan. 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)