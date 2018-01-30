WCSD makes drug arrests in separate cases

Aubry Pascall

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies recently made multiple drug-related arrests in separate incidents.

Aubry Pascall is charged with the manufacture / sale / delivery of schedule VI marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; evading arrest; possession of schedule VI with intent and possession of schedule IV with intent.

In a separate incident occurring on January 2, investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at 12495 Hwy 45 North of Martin, and arrested two individuals, after finding approximately 1/2 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, meth pipes, and over $1,600 in cash inside the residence.

Marvin G. Borden, 58, was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patricia J. Stepp (a.k.a. “Patricia Jean Wecker”), 54, was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear

