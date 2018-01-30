Unemployment down locally, up slightly at state level

During the month of December, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, which is 0.1 percent higher than November’s rate of 3.1 percent, but down 1.9 percent from one year ago.

The national rate remained steady at 4.1 percent, which is down 0.6 percentage points from December 2016. Over the past year, Tennessee’s December unemployment rate decreased from 5.1 percent to 3.2 percent while the national rate declined from 4.7 percent to 4.1 percent.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate fell from 4.1 percent in November to 3.7 percent in December, for a decrease of 0.4 percent. The county’s jobless rate has declined 2.2 percent in the past year. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,610 workers, 15,030 were employed and 580 were unemployed. Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of December was 0.5 percent higher than the state average of 3.2 percent, but 0.4 less than the national rate of 4.1 percent.

