Local agencies sponsor Weakley County Drive-Through Flu Vaccine POD exercise

Volunteers staff the State of Tennessee Department of Health booth. They are (l to r): Alisa Gray, volunteer coordinator; Susan Porter, emergency response coordinator; Tracy Byrd, Weakley County Health Care director; and Dustin Kemp, Weakley County Emergency Management Agency director.

In the midst of a nationwide flu epidemic, area medical and emergency personnel are trying something new this year to encourage people to get their influenza (flu) shots.

Free flu vaccinations were dispensed at the Weakley County Drive-Through Flu Vaccine Pod exercise held Friday, January 26, in the parking lot of Southside Church of Christ, located on Hwy 22 in Dresden.

Healthcare workers and emergency personnel from multiple agencies participated in a training exercise Friday that involved local citizens receiving free flu shots. The entire operation was conducted outdoors with motorists driving from station-to-station and receiving flu vaccinations, without exiting their vehicles. This allows a large number of people to receive medical inoculations in a short period of time. In the event of a pandemic outbreak, this method of preventative medicine could save lives.

(See compete story in Jan. 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

Denise Bell of the Weakley County Health Department prepares to give a flu shot.

Myesha Goodwin, Leah Johnson and Rita Jeter provide motorists with forms to complete to screen them for possible allergic reactions to the flu shots.

UTM students, including those with nursing credentials, provide participants with vital health care information and services. They are (l to r): Shawnee Edwards, Madison Dowdy, Melesa Lassiter, Suzanne Harper and Courtney Echols.

Some of those assisting in Friday’s training exercise were (l to r): Jeremy Lansing, TN Dept. of Health, regional hospital coordinator; Brett Loudon, TEMA district coordinator; Cheryl Yarboro, TEMA district coordinator; Amanda Gurganus, TEMA district coordinator; and Jay Nance, TEMA district coordinator.

Abby Pierce and Ava Laycook were two of the healthcare volunteers at the Weakley County Drive-Through Flu Vaccine Pod exercise on Friday, January 26.