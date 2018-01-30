Dresden Planning Commission approves site plan for 49,000 sq. ft. warehouse

The Dresden Planning Commission on Thursday approved a site plan submitted by My Fulfillment Team, LLC, which is a new spin-off company of Majea Associates that has operated a distribution/fulfillment warehouse in Dresden for the past five years.

The site plan approved by the planning commission calls for construction of a 49,000 square foot distribution center on property recently purchased by the company located at 8101 Highway 22, across from the state highway garage and NAPA Auto Parts.

No date has been set for the start of construction on the facility, nor has the company determined the staffing needs of the new facility upon completion, or as the company grows its operations in the new facility once completed. Nevertheless, Dresden City officials are hopeful that construction of the proposed commercial building will be realized and lead to the creation of several new jobs.

(See compete story in Jan. 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)