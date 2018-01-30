David Tuck receives 2017 Outstanding Executive Board Member of the Year Award

TNAAO President Josh Pulse (left) and Executive Director Will Denami (right) present Weakley County Assessor of Property, David Tuck (center) with the 2017 Outstanding Executive Board Member of the Year Award from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers.

Weakley County Assessor of Property, David Tuck, was recently honored by being chosen to receive the 2017 Outstanding Executive Board Member of the Year Award from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO). The award was presented during the 2017 annual winter meeting on behalf of the TNAAO by the organization’s Executive Director, Will Denami.

(See compete story in Jan. 31st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)