John Adams enters guilty plea in Holly Bobo murder case

John Dylan Adams

A Holladay, Tennessee man has entered a guilty plea in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of 20-year-old Decatur County nursing student, Holly Bobo, who disappeared from her home on April 13, 2011 and was later found dead.

On January 22, 2018, John Dylan Adams of Holladay, Tennessee entered an Alford (“best interest”) plea of guilty to the charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, which is a lesser charge than first-degree murder, with which he was charged, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

Adams will serve 35 years in prison with no possibility of parole on the two charges.

