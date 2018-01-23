Sidonia home destroyed in blaze; snow and ice hamper firefighters’ efforts

Firefighters attempt to contain the flames at a rural residence, located on Hwy 89 between Sidonia and Sharon. The fire was already fully involved by the time anyone noticed it and called 911.

Three fire departments responded to a Sidonia Road residence, during the evening hours of Thursday, January 18.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings states a fire call was received at approximately 9:15 p.m. for a structure fire at 3066 Sidonia Road.

The single-story, wood-frame home and its contents were a total loss.

