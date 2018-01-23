Local libraries awarded Digital Literacy and Broadband Adoption Grants

Four Weakley County libraries were among 52 libraries across the state to receive Training Opportunities for the Public (“TOP”) Grants, which are designed to enhance digital and broadband capabilities. These grants were made possible by Gov. Haslam’s Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act and a partnership between TNECD and the Tennessee State Library and Archives within the Secretary of State’s office.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Gleason Memorial Library, Dr. Nathan Porter Memorial Library in Greenfield, Sharon Public Library and C. E. Weldon Public Library in Martin are the recipients of digital literacy and broadband adoption grants.

(See compete story in Jan. 24th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)