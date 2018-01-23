Investigation into Verizon break-in continues; surveillance image released

Dresden police release surveillance image of a subject being sought in the Dresden Verizon burglary.

An investigation into the recent break-in at the Verizon Wireless store in Dresden, that involves the theft of several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, is ongoing.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, January 12, Dresden police officers discovered that the Verizon store, located at 8720 Hwy 22, had been broken into.

Anyone with information on the Verizon burglary in Dresden is asked to call the Dresden Police Department at 731-364-2255.

