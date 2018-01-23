Dresden to become Connected City with approval of internet fiber contract

The City of Dresden took the first step toward becoming a “Connected City” after the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to enter into a contract with West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) to install broadband fiber cable within the city limits.

The broad band fiber would enable residents and businesses in Dresden to have up to 1 gigabyte per second of synchronous internet speed thereby earning the designation of a “Connected City” as the terminology has developed across the nation for cities having the capability to deliver that level of internet speed.

