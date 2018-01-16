Snowstorm causes multiple accidents, school closings and power outages

Municipal employees clear the snow off Dresden City Hall’s parking lot on Monday, in preparation for another workday on Tuesday.

A winter storm that dumped approximately six inches of snow in Weakley County on Friday created hazardous driving conditions that left many roads impassable, closed schools and caused power outages.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials describe the storm as a worst-case scenario for the state’s efforts to salt roads. On Thursday night, rain diluted the road salt before the precipitation turned to ice and then snow.

